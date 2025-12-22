Add Media Buzz secures digital media mandate for Turno EV

Add Media Buzz has secured the digital media mandate for electric mobility brand Turno EV.
Under the mandate, the agency will handle Turno EV’s digital marketing and communication efforts, focusing on content-led campaigns aimed at increasing awareness and adoption of electric three-wheelers in India.
The agency has also been appointed to manage the launch public relations event for the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation’s Building and Permission Department initiative, KD Swift. The initiative is designed to streamline building permission processes through a single-window system. The agency will oversee event planning, media strategy, content creation and digital outreach for the launch.
Commenting on the developments, Ashish Sharma, Managing Director at Add Media Buzz, said, “We are proud to begin our seventh year with two significant and meaningful wins, Turno EV and the KD Swift launch for KDMC’s Building and Permission Department. Both mandates reflect our commitment to supporting organisations that are shaping India’s future through innovation and efficiency. At Add Media Buzz, our approach has always centred on creativity backed by strategy. These wins reaffirm our dedication to delivering communication that builds trust, creates lasting value, and drives measurable impact for our clients.”
Turno EV, in a statement, said its association with the agency goes beyond social media management. A brand’s spokesperson said, “Add Media Buzz has been more than just a social media agency. They’ve been our creative engine and distribution fix. From shaping Turno’s social voice into something that truly speaks to the heart of India’s commercial auto drivers, to solving the toughest challenge, getting that content seen, they’ve delivered with heart and hustle. They’re not just pushing posts; they’re building localised stories that resonate in India 2 and India 3. For us, they’re a one-stop partner who's helping us turn engagement into real ground-level trust.”