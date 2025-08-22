Adfactors PR secures strategic communications mandate for Hisense India

Hisense India, a Hisense Group subsidiary, has appointed Adfactors PR as its strategic communications partner.
The collaboration aims to help Hisense Group improve its market visibility and elevate the brand's credibility in India.
As the communications partner, the agency is expected to focus on driving impactful and innovative media communications and amplifying influencer engagement across India. It is also expected to strengthen the brand’s thought leadership. These endeavours will be supported by integrated PR campaigns to drive awareness, build consumer trust and strengthen market presence, the agency noted.
Speaking on the collaboration, Pankaj Rana, CEO, Hisense India, said, “The consumer electronics market in India is highly competitive, with demand growing steadily due to rising disposable incomes, increased internet penetration, a tech-savvy youth population, and an expanding middle-class. In this dynamic landscape, effective brand storytelling is essential. Partnering with Adfactors PR gives us the right partner to shape and share our story. With strategic media communication, we are on the right track to building proximity with consumers across India, aligning our brand promise with their evolving aspirations.”
Samir Kapur, Director, Adfactors PR, added, “Hisense India and Adfactors PR share a common vision of seeking to understand customer needs and working towards addressing these. We are delighted to partner with Hisense, a globally recognised leader in the smart television category, and look forward to supporting its journey towards becoming one of the most trusted and admired brands in the Indian consumer electronics space through impactful and modern business communication.”