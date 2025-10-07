Adgcraft launches Bengaluru office as part of expansion strategy

Adgcraft, a public relations agency, has announced the opening of a new office in Bengaluru, Karnataka, marking a step in its expansion strategy. The new office is expected to focus on strengthening the agency’s key verticals, Adgcraft Communications, Adgcraft AI, and Adgcraft Global, and aims to build a team of more than 25 members by 2026 under the guidance of senior industry professionals.
The agency noted that the new office will cater to startups, corporates, tech companies, and AI-focused firms. It plans to use the new base to drive operations in social media, performance marketing, video production, and event management.
Speaking about the launch, Abhinay Kumar Singh, Managing Director of Adgcraft, said, “We are excited to open our new office in Bengaluru, the Tech Capital of India, as it is India’s biggest startup and technology hub. Expanding our roots there will strengthen Adgcraft’s presence. Being a PR and Communications service provider, we are working with more than 200 brands and companies. With our expansion, our vision is to empower brands by combining creativity with strategy, and this launch takes us one step closer to achieving that goal, so we are excited to work even harder and smarter to continue with the expansion process.”