Adgcraft collaborates with MRIIRS for MediaVerse 2025 as PR partner

Adgcraft has partnered with Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS) as the official PR partner for MediaVerse 2025, the flagship communication event organised by the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at MRIIRS.
The collaboration aims to provide students with practical exposure to the functioning of public relations and strategic communication in real-world settings.
This year’s event, themed ‘Clicks, Content, and Credibility: Strategic Communication in a Hyperlinked World,’ is expected to bring together students, PR professionals, and media aspirants from across India to discuss the evolving role of trust and authenticity in modern communication.
Speaking about the partnership, Abhinay Kumar Singh, Founder and Managing Director of Adgcraft, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies for MediaVerse 2025, a platform that celebrates the future of communication. At Adgcraft, we believe in nurturing young talent and promoting the power of authentic storytelling that drives credibility and change. This partnership reflects our commitment to empowering voices that will define tomorrow’s PR and media landscape.”