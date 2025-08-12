Adgcraft secures PR Mandate for Clove Dental

Adgcraft has secured the PR mandate for Clove Dental. As the PR partner, Adgcraft will oversee Clove Dental’s integrated public relations, media relations and communication strategy to enhance the brand’s national presence and its reputation.
Speaking on the partnership, Abhinay Kumar Singh, Founder and Managing Director of Adgcraft, said, “We are excited to partner with Clove Dental, a brand that has transformed oral healthcare in India. At Adgcraft, we believe in building purposeful communication for impactful brands, and Clove's vision to offer high-quality, patient-centric care aligns perfectly with our values. Our team is committed to leading the PR strategies that highlight Clove’s mission, innovations, and contributions in the dental care ecosystem. With this collaboration, we are also strengthening and expanding our dedicated healthcare vertical to work with brands that are driving meaningful change in the sector.”
Sumit Saxena, Vice President, Marketing & PR, Head of Brands (Group Companies), Clove Dental, added, “As we scale further and look to deepen public engagement around dental health awareness, strategic communication becomes more critical than ever. Partnering with Adgcraft will help us strengthen our narrative, highlight our clinical excellence and bring oral health into mainstream health conversations. We look forward to leveraging their expertise to connect with our stakeholders and the larger healthcare ecosystem.”