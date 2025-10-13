Adgcraft secures PR mandate for Edgistify

Adgcraft has secured the public relations mandate for Edgistify. Through this partnership, the agency will lead the brand’s strategic communication, media outreach, and brand positioning, strengthening its reputation as a logistics and fulfillment player in India’s evolving supply chain ecosystem.
The agency is expected to highlight the brand’s technology platform, EdgeOS, and its efforts to modernise and simplify logistics operations. It will also enhance the brand’s communication strategy, digital presence, and stakeholder engagement to consolidate its position in the logistics sector.
Speaking about the collaboration, Abhinay Kumar Singh, Founder and Managing Director, Adgcraft, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Edgistify, as it stands at the forefront of developing India’s warehousing and logistics space. Adgcraft’s team is excited to bring Edgistify’s journey, insights, and achievements to the forefront through strategic media communications. We will focus on showcasing how their innovation and operational excellence are transforming supply chains across the country. Together, we at Adgcraft aim to position Edgistify as not just a service provider but as a visionary force building the infrastructure backbone for India’s commerce sector.”
Kamal Kishore Kumawat, Co-founder of Edgistify, added, “Our mission at Edgistify is to empower brands to run their supply chains with unmatched speed, efficiency, and reliability. Whether it's pan-India fulfillment, multi-channel execution, appointment-based deliveries, or same-day deliveries, we help brands reach their customers faster, smarter, and more predictably. We aim to be their trusted partner for scale and consistency. Partnering with Adgcraft will help us strengthen our narrative and communicate our growth story to a wider audience. We believe that Adgcraft’s experience and strategic communication expertise