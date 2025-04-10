AdGlobal360 introduces AI-assisted workforce management platform

AdGlobal360(AGL) announces the launch of Enviro.H, an AI-powered workforce management platform. This platform aims to to create transformative solutions that enhances operational workflows, employee satisfaction, and service delivery.
With increasing conversations around AI disrupting the agency landscape, AGL is embracing innovation to improve workplace management and employee satisfaction. Enviro.H is an all-in-one intuitive platform designed to empower a smart workforce. By integrating real-time data capabilities across project management, communication, payroll, finance, and travel management, it eliminates the inefficiencies of standalone tools, enabling seamless operations and better decision-making.
Equipped with AI-powered analytics and modular scalability, it enhances workflows, fosters employee engagement, and simplifies communication across teams, making it a game-changer for internal digital transformation.
"Innovation is at the core of AGL’s DNA. While AI is often seen as a disruptor in the agency landscape, we view it as Assisted Intelligence and an opportunity to drive meaningful internal transformation. We intend to build Enviro as our team’s co-pilot to help them carry out their tasks faster, better and with better quality" added Rakesh Yadav, CEO & Founder at Adglobal360.
By deploying Enviro AGL have optimized operational efficiency through automation, further elevating client service delivery with improved agility. The move also aligns with AGL’s broader commitment to innovation and excellence in providing world-class facilities across its stakeholders. Recently, AGL got CMMI Level 3 appraised for its enhanced process efficiency and service performance.