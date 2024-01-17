AdGlobal360 joins hands with The BlueBeans to power tech & data into creative strategies

Adglobal360, a MarTech Service provider, announces a strategic alliance with The BlueBeans (and The Blue Digit), with a vision of powering its tech and data solutions with creative human strategies.
The alliance comes after five years of working relationships between the two companies on clients like Rivigo, DTDC, etc., aiming to deliver high-quality digital customer experience services for its clients and consumers.
After careful consideration by both companies, the relationship is now cemented to produce a more comprehensive environment for the teams to bring dynamic growth for client partners. The alliance will benefit both companies as they work towards setting innovative archetypes in the marketing technology industry.
Commenting on the partnership, Rakesh Yadav, Founder and CEO of Adglobal360, said, "We are excited about adding The BlueBeans to our family, as it would humanize AGL’s digital offerings and provide our clients robust, tech-driven, and functional marketing strategies that help generate higher ROIs. With BlueBeans, we will be able to expand our expertise to serve a much wider set of clients, offering cutting-edge MarTech tools and services to a segment that remains untouched.”
Nikita Burman, Co-Founder of The BlueBeans, added, "We are delighted to collaborate with Adglobal360 to expand our portfolio in multiple industry sectors. The partnership offers us and our people an opportunity to learn, grow and leverage our strengths in the industry with technology at its forefront. We believe that this integration will add higher value for our clients together.”
The strategic alliance between Adglobal360 and The BlueBeans adds to AGL’s vision of accelerating its footprint in the Indian market. With the collaboration, the two companies will offer a diverse spectrum of clients with result-oriented digital strategies that drive results.