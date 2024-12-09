Adhishree Murdia elevated to VP, SVOD Marketing, India & Global at ZEE5

ZEE5 has elevated Adhishree Murdia as Vice President, SVOD Marketing, India and Global. She announced the appointment through a LinkedIn post.
Murdia previously served as Vice President, Brand and Marketing at ZEE5 Global. Her career includes roles such as Vice President, Marketing at ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., Senior Marketing Manager at UTV Bindass, Deputy Manager at BCCL, and Marketing Executive at Turner International and ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.
An alumnus of the Welingkar Institute of Management, Murdia brings over 19 years of experience in brand-building across linear and non-linear platforms. Her experience spans P&L management, digital and social media marketing, brand partnerships, and revenue strategies.