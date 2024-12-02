Adidas & BCCI unveil new Team India ODI jersey with the Indian women’s cricket team

Adidas, the official kit sponsor of the Indian cricket team, came together with the BCCI at their Headquarters in Mumbai to unveil the new ODI jersey with captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team, Harmanpreet Kaur. For the first time in cricketing history, the jersey was unveiled with the Indian Women’s Team.
The jersey will be first worn by the Women’s national team on-field during the upcoming India versus West Indies bilateral series starting December 22nd, 2024. Following the women’s team, we will also witness the India Men’s team donning the jersey during the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy tournament early next year. In its second year of partnership with the BCCI, adidas will continue to provide both the women and men’s Indian cricket team with match wear as well as a revamped training and travel range.
Designed in a true-blue colour, the new ODI jersey is characterised by a tricolour ombre effect on the sleeves, celebrating India’s pride and national fervour. Further, for a comfortable experience during extended matches, adidas has updated the jacquard base fabric with a terry loop pattern and has also introduced cut & sew details to enhance the jersey’s durability along with incorporating the Climacool+ technology for faster sweat absorption.
Commenting on the partnership and the iconic ODI jersey, Neelendra Singh, GM, adidas India, said, “Our partnership with the BCCI is one that we take great pride in & are excited for this historic moment as we progress into the second year of this collaboration. At adidas, we’ve always been strong allies for women in sports. The launch of the all-new ODI jersey with the India women’s team is a testament to our unwavering support for women in sport. Together with the BCCI, we’re proud to make strides in empowering athletes across all levels with state-of-the-art gear that enhances their performance and passion.”
Jay Shah, Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, said, “Women’s cricket in India has reached remarkable milestones, and at BCCI, we remain steadfast in our commitment to fostering equity for women in the sport. The unveiling of the new ODI jersey by the India women’s team, in collaboration with adidas, highlights not just the best-in-class performance gear but also a shared vision to empower athletes and inspire the nation. Together, we are setting new benchmarks in cricket excellence.”
India women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur shared, “Unveiling the new ODI jersey as the captain of the Indian Women’s team is a moment of immense pride for me and my team. This jersey is not just a uniform; it’s a symbol of how far women’s cricket in India has come and the recognition it continues to earn. With adidas’s dedication to state-of-the-art performance gear, this jersey empowers us to play our best and represent our country with pride.”
Find out more about the jerseys here.