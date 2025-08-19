Aditi Chakravarty joins Apparel group India as Marketing Head

Apparel Group India has appointed Aditi Chakravarty as Head of Marketing. Sharing the appointment in a post on her LinkedIn, Chakravarty wrote, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head of Marketing at Apparel Group India! Grateful and excited.
Before taking her new role, Chakravarty built a career across luxury, consumer goods and digital-first businesses. At Moët Hennessy India, she led the single malts portfolio for Glenmorangie and Ardbeg, driving India’s rise as a global priority market through omni-channel campaigns, innovation launches and premium brand experiences.
Prior to that, she led the growth journey of Setu Nutrition at OmniActive Health Technologies, contributing to its D2C business and shaping its brand and performance marketing roadmap.
She began her brand-building journey at Unilever, managing global innovation and communication for Lifebuoy and launching Aviance, the company’s first online-only premium skincare brand. Earlier, she held strategy, client servicing, and innovation roles at Brandtone, PepsiCo, and DCM Shriram, giving her exposure to FMCG, retail and consumer insights across emerging markets.