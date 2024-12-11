Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail appoints Nikita Sahota as Head of Marketing & PR for Galeries Lafayette

Nikita Sahota has been named Head of Marketing and Public Relations for Galeries Lafayette at Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL). She will lead the launch of The Galeries Lafayette luxury department store, set to open in 2025.
Expressing her excitement, Sahota called the role a milestone in her career. “I’m thrilled to bring this iconic Parisian brand to India and help shape luxury experiences for Indian consumers,” she said in a LinkedIn post.
Sahota’s career spans over a decade, with achievements in marketing, brand solutions, and public relations. She spent eight years at Only Much Louder (OML), where she held leadership roles, including Vice President, managing cultural projects such as the NH7 Weekender, the AIB series, and the Vogue Wedding Show.
Her previous roles include stints at Vogue India, MissMalini.com, and AIESEC, where she gained experience in marketing strategy, event planning, and corporate communications.