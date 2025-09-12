Zomato's Aditya Nair joins super.money as Head of Marketing

Zomato‘s Aditya Nair has joined super.money as its Head of Marketing. The appointment was shared by Nair through a LinkedIn update.
Nair held senior roles across the consumer internet, sports, apparel, and appliances sectors. He was Brand Marketing Lead at Zomato from January 2024 to August 2025, managing marketing for its food delivery business.
Earlier, he spent nearly three years at PhonePe as Brand Marketing and Social Media Lead, overseeing campaigns for its payments and insurance verticals.
Nair also worked with Disney Star as Brand Manager for Star Sports, driving marketing strategies for its regional sports network between 2019 and 2020.
Prior to that, he served as Marketing Manager at Raymond Limited, handling multiple apparel brands from 2015 to 2019. His early career includes roles at Godrej Appliances, where he managed product and trade marketing for refrigerators, and at Infosys as a QA Analyst.