Adityan Kayalakal joins Jupiter Money as VP & Head of Marketing

Adityan Kayalakal, former head of marketing at Veera, has joined fintech company Jupiter Money as vice president and head of marketing.
Kayalakal, a founding member of Veera, played a role in the company’s growth to four million users within its first year, including more than one million monthly active users. He joined Veera in mid-2023.
In a LinkedIn post, Kayalakal expressed, "Over the years, I’ve gravitated towards products that rewrite the rules , From Jio (which democratised data), to BYJU’S (which reimagined learning), to the Nano (which changed access to four-wheelers), to the NBA (which redefined sport in a cricket-first nation), and most recently, Veera (which rethought how we use the internet). And now — Jupiter."
Prior to Veera, Kayalakal was head of global digital strategy, platforms and social media at Byju’s, overseeing the edtech company’s digital presence worldwide.
With over 18 years of experience, Kayalakal has held leadership positions at organisations such as the National Basketball Association, where he was director of global content and media. He has also worked at agencies including Bates CHI and Partners, Rediffusion Group, BBH India and Digitas India.