AdLift bags SEO & web mandate for Supertails

AdLift, a digital marketing agency recently acquired by Liqvd Asia, has partnered with Supertails, an e-commerce platform focused on pet care, to manage its SEO strategy and website maintenance.
Supertails, which offers pet food, supplies, and online veterinary consultations, aims to expand its digital reach and improve user experience through this collaboration. The platform currently serves over 1.5 lakh customers across India.
Under the mandate, AdLift will work on enhancing Supertails’ search engine visibility, increasing organic traffic, and ensuring overall website performance and functionality as the company scales its operations.
“We’re excited to work with Supertails and support their mission to make pet care simple and accessible,” said Prashant Puri, Co-Founder & CEO, AdLift. “Our job is to help them rank higher on search engines and maintain a strong, reliable website.”
“We’re happy to have AdLift on board,” said Sumit Singhal - Head of Digital Marketing, Supertails. “As we expand, it’s important that our digital presence reflects the quality we offer. AdLift’s experience with SEO and website management will help us reach more pet parents and improve their online experience.”