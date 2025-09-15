AdLift launches feature to monitor brand visibility in AI search

Digital marketing agency AdLift, recently acquired by Liqvd Asia, has introduced a new feature in its AI visibility platform Tesseract called ‘Brand Share of Voice (SOV)’. The tool is designed to track how often and where brands are cited by AI models such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Google’s AI Overviews.
With AI-driven search increasingly shaping online visibility, the tool aims to provide brands with data on the frequency and sources of their mentions. The reports include source rankings, frequency counts, and exportable insights.
Prashant Puri, CEO & Co-Founder of AdLift, said, "Marketers in India are facing a visibility challenge in the zero-click era. Tesseract’s Brand SOV gives them the power to identify citation gaps, benchmark against competitors, and take actionable steps to strengthen authority across AI-driven search
According to the company, the feature is intended for CMOs, brand managers, and SEO teams seeking to monitor brand presence across machine-generated content.
In a recent development around Google’s AI overview feature, the company has been hit with a lawsuit from Penske Media Corporation (PMC), which accuses the tech giant of illegally using news publishers’ content to generate AI summaries that harm their business.
The complaint also adds to Google’s mounting legal challenges. In Europe, the company is facing an antitrust complaint over its AI Overviews feature, which was launched last year. Since its rollout, the tool has drawn criticism for threatening the business models of publishers that supply the very content used to build summaries and answers.