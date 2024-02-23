AdLift secures the paid marketing duty for Two Brothers Organic Farms

AdLift, a global digital marketing agency, has announced the onboarding of Two Brothers Organic Farms. Won in a multi-agency pitch, the agency will be handling the paid marketing responsibilities for the brand.
Founded by two brothers Satyajit Hange and Ajinkya Hange in 2014, TBOF has revolutionised organic farming in India. AdLift will be managing the paid media marketing mandate for the brand. It aims to conceptualise and create campaigns that match the innovation and creativity of TBOF. Its strategies will fuel sales and create loyal customers fulfilling the brand's goal of empowering organic farmers and boosting rural livelihood and employment.
The agency's innovative approach, data-driven strategies, and comprehensive understanding of the digital landscape were key factors in winning the trust of Two Brothers Organic Farms.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with Two Brothers Organic Farms and excited about the opportunity to elevate their brand through our paid marketing initiatives," said Prashant Puri, Co-Founder & CEO, AdLift. "Our team is committed to leveraging the latest technologies and trends to ensure Two Brothers Organic Farms receives the visibility it deserves in the highly competitive organic market."
The paid marketing strategy devised by AdLift for Two Brothers Organic Farms encompasses a multi-faceted approach, combining targeted advertising, search engine marketing, and social media campaigns. The goal is to not only increase brand awareness but also drive meaningful engagement and conversions for Two Brothers Organic Farms.
"We were looking for a digital agency that could not only understand our brand ethos but also create impactful campaigns that resonate with our audience. AdLift impressed us with their strategic insights and proven track record, and we are excited to embark on this journey with them," stated Satyajit Hange, Co-Founding Farmer, Two Brothers Organic Farms.