AdLift bags SEO and content marketing mandate for AGEasy by Antara

Under the mandate, AdLift, now acquired by Liqvd Asia, will handle search engine optimisation and content marketing for the brand. The scope includes technical SEO audits, keyword planning, on-page optimisation and the development of search-focused content aimed at improving organic visibility and audience reach.
Commenting on the partnership, Dhruv Poplai, Category Lead, AGEasy by Antara, said, “We are delighted to partner with AdLift to strengthen AGEasy’s online presence. Their proven expertise in SEO and content marketing will help us reach our target audience more effectively and communicate our brand’s vision of simplifying healthy living for seniors.”
Prashant Puri, Co-Founder & CEO of AdLift, added, “We’re thrilled to join hands with AGEasy by Antara, a brand that’s redefining senior wellness in India. Our team will focus on leveraging cutting-edge SEO strategies and content-led storytelling to drive measurable growth and meaningful engagement for the brand.”
The account will focus on building AGEasy’s digital presence through organic search and content-led initiatives.