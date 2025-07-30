AdLift bags SEO and content marketing mandate for Orient Bell Tiles

AdLift has secured SEO and content marketing mandate for Orient Bell Tiles to expand its digital presence. According to the agency, the collaboration aims to enhance Orient Bell's digital marketing efforts, particularly in search engine optimisation (SEO) and content marketing, to better compete in the home improvement and interior design market.
AdLift, which is part of the Liqvd Asia group, is expected to support Orient Bell with SEO, content creation and other digital marketing services. According to the agency, the goal is to improve the company's visibility online, attract more leads and increase customer engagement.
Commenting on the collaboration, Jitender Chauhan, Digital Marketing Manager at Orient Bell Tiles, said, "We are excited to begin this partnership with AdLift". He further added, "Their proven expertise in driving digital transformation aligns perfectly with our goals. By leveraging their services, we aim to optimise our digital presence and engage with customers more effectively."
Prashant Puri, CEO and Co-Founder of AdLift, while speaking about the collaboration, said, "We're thrilled to collaborate with Orient Bell and help them realize their digital marketing potential."
"Our team looks forward to working with them to drive measurable results and contribute to their success in the digital world," Puri further added.