Adlift wins SEO and content marketing mandate for Plum

AdLift (now part of Liqvd Asia), a digital marketing agency, has secured the SEO and content marketing mandate for Plum.
As part of this partnership, AdLift is expected to craft a full-funnel organic growth strategy focused on boosting Plum’s search visibility, optimizing content operations and driving high-intent traffic. According to the agency, the mandate includes end-to-end SEO solutions, content strategy, technical optimization and data-driven performance tracking.
Speaking on the partnership, Prashant Puri, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer of AdLift, said, "Plum’s commitment to effective skincare with a conscience is inspiring. Our goal is to expand their organic footprint and help them win critical search moments in the customer journey."
Commenting on the partnership, the brand’s spokesperson said, "AdLift’s strategic thinking aligns with our vision of building meaningful, digital-first connections with our audience."