AdLift bags the SEO mandate for Triveni Turbine Limited

AdLift, a global digital marketing agency, has received the mandate for handling Search Engine Optimization solutions for Triveni Turbine Limited (TTL), a corporation with core competencies in industrial heat and power solutions. The account was won in a multi-agency pitch.
With this association, the agency is responsible for enhancing the corporation’s organic reach among its broader target market which includes its domestic as well as global audiences. The agency's SEO experts possess a good understanding of search engine algorithms and knowledge of all the latest trends, which they will leverage alongside cutting-edge technology to devise innovative, result-oriented strategies for the brand.
Commenting on this win, Prashant Puri, Co-founder and CEO of AdLift, added, "We are delighted to be associated with Triveni Turbines, an industry leader that has been innovating since 1968! We are proud to take on their SEO mandate, fuel the company's legendary presence, and boost their organic growth with campaigns that convert."
S. Narayana Prasad, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Triveni Turbines shared his views: “Triveni Turbine Limited has been growing steadily in the global market. We were looking for a partner who could work on organic search marketing for the company and improve our user experience. We are happy to have collaborated with AdLift through our strategic SEO partnership and are optimistic about seeing exponential growth over the next few months.”