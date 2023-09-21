AdLift wins Craftslane's digital marketing mandate

AdLift has acquired the digital marketing mandate for Craftslane. The agency will manage the brand's 360-degree digital presence, spanning SEO, content marketing, creative designing, and paid marketing.
Nishi Gopal – Founder, Craftslane said, "Finding a partner who deeply comprehends our products and can drive ROI-oriented outcomes was essential for us. AdLift's track record of successful campaigns for eCommerce companies made them an ideal choice. With over a decade of industry experience, AdLift understands our vision and mission. We are confident that their expertise will guide us towards achieving our digital marketing goals."
Prashant Puri, CEO and Co-Founder of AdLift shared his thoughts stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Craftslane aboard. The eCommerce industry has an eclectic target audience that is dynamic and rapidly evolving. Recognizing Craftslane's boundless potential, we will tailor our digital service campaigns to align with the brand's distinct positioning. We are poised to deliver exceptional results for Craftslane, fulfilling the brand's vision of getting people to cherish life’s little pleasures.”