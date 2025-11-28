Remembering adman Ram Sehgal’s enduring legacy

One of the most influential figures in Indian advertising, Ram Sehgal, passed away on November 26. Over a career spanning more than four decades, he helped define the industry's modern character through creative excellence, institutional leadership and an enduring commitment to professional integrity.
Sehgal's advertising journey began at S.H. Benson, which later became part of Ogilvy. He then joined JWT, where he spent over a decade honing a craft that balanced strategic discipline with creative imagination. His most significant achievement came when he was appointed president of Contract Advertising, a JWT subsidiary.
At a time when launching a second agency under an established network rarely succeeded, Sehgal proved it could be done. The agency became known for bold, culturally resonant work that connected with audiences across the country.
Some of Contract's most memorable campaigns emerged during his tenure. The agency's work for NIIT helped establish the computer education startup as a national brand.
The Uncle Chips campaign, featuring a jingle that became part of popular memory, demonstrated how advertising could embed itself in everyday life.
Work for Kelvinator Magicook similarly helped the brand secure a strong market position.
Sehgal's influence extended well beyond his agency. He served as president of the Advertising Agencies Association of India and chairman of the Advertising Standards Council of India for two years.
His contributions earned widespread recognition throughout his career. He received the Advertising Man of the Year award from A&M magazine. In 2001, the Kolkata Advertising Club inducted him into its Hall of Fame. In 2018, he received the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award, one of the profession's highest honours.
Sehgal was also an accomplished writer. He authored four books, Mixed Feelings, Secrets of Advertising, Around the World in 40 Years and What's Cooking?, along with numerous columns for newspapers and magazines. His writing reflected the same curiosity, clarity and human understanding that characterised his leadership.
In later years, Sehgal moved to Pondicherry.
Ram Sehgal's impact on Indian advertising remains deep and enduring. He was not simply an agency builder but someone who shaped people, established principles and opened possibilities for an entire industry.
His passing marks the loss of a true pioneer whose influence will continue to guide future generations of advertising professionals.