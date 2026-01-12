Admitad appoints Samrat Dutta as Commercial Director for APAC

Admitad has appointed Samrat Dutta as its Commercial Director for the Asia-Pacific region, as announced on Monday.
In the role, Dutta is expected to oversee the agency’s commercial strategy across APAC, including business development and partner relationships. He will be based in the region and work with teams across multiple markets.
Before joining Admitad, Dutta held senior commercial and sales leadership positions, including serving as Country Manager for Vietnam and Business Director for Global Agency Solutions APAC. His experience spans digital media, advertising and technology.
Commenting on Dutta’s appointment, Neha Kulwal, Managing Director, Mitgo, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Samrat to the Admitad leadership team.“His deep regional insights and commercial acumen will be instrumental as we accelerate our expansion in APAC and deliver greater value to our partners and clients.”
Dutta said he looked forward to taking on the role. He said, “I’m excited to join Admitad and to work with talented teams across APAC. This is an incredible opportunity to scale performance marketing solutions and to unlock new commercial potential across diverse markets.”