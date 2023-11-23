Adobe acquires Rephrase.ai

Adobe has acquired Rephrase.ai - A Bengaluru-based AI video creation platform. Adobe’s acquisition is expected to strengthen Adobe's offerings and enhance AI-powered video content tools for clients.
Rephrase.ai is the first Indian startup to be acquired by Adobe. Prior to this, Adobe has mostly focused on the US and European markets.
Jay Morzaria, took to LinkedIn to announce that he will be stepping down from his position of Head of Creative. His post read, "It only feels right for me to step aside as we make this transition. However, I have always cheered on for Rephrase, and I will continue to cheer on for all its special people who made it what it is today, no matter where the journey takes us ahead."