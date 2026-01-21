Adobe adds AI tools to Premiere, After Effects and updates to Firefly

Adobe is rolling out new AI features for its video editing and motion design tools, including Premiere Pro and After Effects, as filmmakers and creators increasingly use AI in post-production.
The updates were announced ahead of the Sundance Film Festival, where Adobe said a majority of films were produced using its software.
The latest updates include AI-assisted masking tools in Premiere Pro and expanded 3D, typography and materials features in After Effects. The changes are aimed at simplifying time-consuming post-production tasks.
Premiere Pro will also connect directly with Firefly Boards, Adobe’s AI-powered ideation workspace. The integration allows teams to brainstorm and plan visually, using AI models from multiple providers, including Adobe, Google, OpenAI and Runway, before moving assets into the editing workflow.
Adobe also announced further investments in filmmaker development, including nearly $10 million in new funding commitments and donated products in 2026.
Deepa Subramaniam, Vice President of Product Marketing for Creative Professionals at Adobe, said, “We’re thrilled to see so many filmmakers creating their stories with Adobe’s industry-leading tools. The creative community inspires everything we do, and we’re committed to advancing AI video tools with new innovations and investments for the next generation of storytellers.”
Among the new Premiere features are updated object selection and masking tools that allow editors to isolate and track subjects more quickly. Shape mask tools have also been redesigned to give editors more control when applying effects such as blurring or relighting.
Adobe said After Effects users will gain access to native 3D parametric meshes, more than 1,300 free Substance 3D materials, enhanced vector workflows, and expanded support for animating variable fonts.
The Firefly video editor, currently in public beta, allows creators to assemble generative video clips, footage, graphics and audio directly in a browser.
Adobe also announced the launch of Ignite Day, a new initiative developed with the Sundance Institute for creators aged 18 to 25. The programme is focused on mentorship, hands-on learning and career exploration for emerging filmmakers.
The updates to Premiere Pro and After Effects will roll out as part of the 26.0 release.