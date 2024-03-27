Adobe introduces GenAI tools for personalised marketing experiences

The Adobe Summit has launched a suite of innovations for the enterprise that will empower brands to deliver one-to-one personalization at scale through generative AI and real-time insights.
Adobe’s latest products expand the Customer Experience Management (CXM) solutions that enterprises have relied on to bring data, content, and customer journeys together to delight customers and build loyalty over time.
“World over, businesses are prioritizing their digital investments to improve marketing agility and customer engagement, while driving growth and profitability. Adobe products are playing an essential role in driving the digital economy, and today at SUMMIT, we’re excited to be joined by our customers and partners from India, as we showcase our next-in-line innovations that will pave the way for customer experiences of the future.” Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President & Managing Director, Adobe India.
Additionally, Anil Chakravarthy, president, of Digital Experience Business at Adobe said, “Generative AI enables a fundamental shift in the relationship between brands and their customers, creating a transformative moment for business leaders to drive profitable growth while delivering new digital experiences. The ability to personalize every interaction has become the key growth driver in Customer Experience Management for enterprises around the world, and Adobe is leading the way in making this a reality with powerful generative AI deeply integrated into existing workflows.”
While Norm de Greve, chief marketing officer, of General Motors said, “Creating richer and more relevant experiences within a connected customer journey is fundamental to success in today’s marketing climate and Adobe Experience Cloud has been our partner of choice in Customer Experience Management,” “Adobe’s enterprise applications allow our teams to deliver real-time, highly personalized touchpoints at scale for customers engaging with our brands.”
New Data Innovations
Adobe’s latest product releases help brands with data management in the age of generative AI, creating a foundation to activate insights and deliver true personalization at scale. This is anchored in the Adobe Experience Platform, which enables brands to activate customer data across various enterprise systems through an integrated set of applications.
- Adobe Experience Platform AI Assistant provides a simple conversational interface that can answer technical questions and will automate tasks, simulate outcomes and generate audiences and journeys within applications such as Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform, Adobe Journey Optimizer and Adobe Customer Journey Analytics.
- Federated Audience Composition provides data management flexibility and efficiency by allowing teams to federate audiences and data directly from enterprise data warehouses and data platforms (Amazon Web Services Redshift, Azure Synapse, Databricks, Google BigQuery and Snowflake) to augment real-time and cross-channel use cases in Adobe Experience Platform. This enables teams to minimize data copy, govern the use of sensitive data and get the most out of their existing IT investments for powering customer experience workflows such as profile enrichment, audience segmentation and personalized communications.
- Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform (CDP) Collaboration is a new clean room application for brands and publishers to collaborate in a privacy-safe way to discover, reach and measure their high-value audiences in a world without third-party cookies. Real-time CDP Collaboration is expanding and evolving the value of a CDP to include data collaboration as a critical and necessary component of customer data management in a cookieless world.
New Content Innovations
Adobe provides an integrated set of best-in-class products that enable brands to accelerate their content supply chain, the end-to-end business process that every company needs to deliver content required for marketing campaigns and personalized customer experiences. It is composed of five key building blocks: Workflow and Planning, Creation and Production, Asset Management, Delivery and Activation, and Insights and Reporting. With Adobe GenStudio, Adobe will be releasing a generative AI-first offering for marketers to quickly plan, create, manage, activate and measure on-brand content, with native integrations across Adobe Experience Cloud and Creative Cloud.
- Workflow and Planning: Adobe Workfront Planning will provide every user with a unified view of all activities across the marketing lifecycle, to ensure organizations plan strategically and accelerate delivery.
- Creation and Production: Adobe Firefly Services and Custom Models unlock personalization at scale for enterprise content creation and production, eliminating manual tasks while ensuring generated outputs remain on-brand.
- Asset Management: Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) Assets content hub allows teams to easily distribute brand-governed assets across their organization and external partners. Content hub forms a seamless connection point between GenStudio and AEM Assets, where any user can search for an asset and create personalized variations with Firefly in Adobe Express, the all-in-one content creation application.
- Delivery and Activation: Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) Sites variant generation, powered by generative AI, enables brands to create personalized variations of marketing assets with copy that is audience-centric and on-brand. With Edge Delivery Services, brands can deliver the fastest possible page load times. Document-based authoring in AEM Sites also allows the broader team to author webpages in Microsoft Word or Google Docs.
- Insights & Reporting: Adobe Content Analytics will create an essential feedback loop for brands to understand which assets (including AI-generated assets) and campaigns are performing best, down to the attribute level. These insights help build a more complete view of the overall customer experience, building on top of Adobe Customer Journey Analytics which measures web, streaming, in-product and more.
New Customer Journey Innovations
For both B2C and B2B brands, the ability to enhance customer engagement through journey orchestration hinges on a unified and real-time view of the customer. This ensures that as brands interact with consumers on channels such as the web, social media and mobile, any real-time changes in user behavior or preferences are captured, triggering new experiences. Adobe is uniquely positioned to help teams harmonize both brand-initiated and customer-initiated moments, with new offerings to orchestrate personalized journeys that drive impact.
- Adobe Experience Platform and Adobe Journey Optimizer unified experimentation uses enhanced statistical models to help marketers, product managers and developers leverage experimentation and decisioning capabilities within journeys, driving the reuse of offers across communication channels or optimizing the ideal path a customer should take to maximize conversion.
- Adobe Journey Optimizer (AJO) provides enhanced brand-initiated journey orchestration by helping brands connect their audience-centric campaigns with real-time customer signals so that the right customers are engaged and mistimed marketing communications can be avoided.
- AJO B2B Edition is a new application built on the Adobe Experience Platform, with a unique focus on account-specific buying-group journey orchestration that will reimagine sales and marketing collaboration throughout the B2B revenue lifecycle.
New Firefly Capabilities
Today, Adobe is shipping a major update to the Adobe Firefly web application (web and mobile) that will bring users a new level of creative control. Structure Reference enables users to easily apply the structure of an existing image to newly generated images. Using an existing image as a structural reference template, users can now generate multiple image variations with the same layout, eliminating the trial and error process of having to write the perfect prompt to get an output that matches your imagination. By combining Structure Reference with Adobe’s Style Reference – an existing Firefly capability that takes a style reference image and applies it to your prompt – users can reference both the structure and style of an image to quickly bring ideas to life, delivering a new level of creative control and state-of-the-art visual quality.
Partner and Customer Momentum
Adobe continues to expand its partner ecosystem and extend the value of Adobe Experience Cloud. Adobe announced today an expanded partnership with Microsoft to deliver generative AI capabilities for marketers that bring powerful Adobe Experience Cloud customer experience insights and Firefly generative AI directly into Microsoft applications to reinvent workflows and ignite productivity. An expanded partnership with OneTrust integrates consent management into AI-powered customer journeys. Adobe is also working with agency partners including Havas, IPG, Omnicom, Publicis and WPP, and system integrators including Accenture, Deloitte, EY and IBM to accelerate generative AI investments, processes and workflows across creative production and digital marketing.