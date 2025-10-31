Adobe announces GenStudio updates and AI integrations for marketers

At its annual creativity conference, Adobe MAX, Adobe announced innovations to its GenStudio platform, designed to help businesses manage their growing content needs with generative AI. The company said the updates aim to streamline marketing and creative workflows.
The company said it is expanding the reach of generative AI and AI agents within content production workflows, while integrating with ad platforms such as Amazon Ads, Google Marketing Platform, Innovid, LinkedIn, and TikTok.
Among the new features, Firefly Design Intelligence is expected to enable brands to scale design-compliant content globally. Developed in collaboration with The Coca-Cola Company, it introduces ‘StyleIDs,’ systems that encode brand and design rules to ensure consistent creative output across Adobe apps.
Commenting on the development, Varun Parmar, general manager, Adobe GenStudio and Firefly Enterprise, said, “GenStudio brings together best-in-class Adobe capabilities for businesses to remain competitive in an attention-based economy, dramatically shortening the time it takes to deliver on-brand experiences at scale. Adobe is the technology partner of choice for global businesses because of our deep expertise in bringing together AI, creativity and marketing workflows, providing a unified platform where teams can assemble, activate and optimise content for any channel, all in one place.”
The Firefly Creative Production for Enterprise web app includes workflow-building tools, integrations with Adobe Experience Manager Assets and Frame.io, and over 20 generative and creative actions to speed up asset creation.
It also launched a Content Production Agent (in beta) within GenStudio for performance marketing, which interprets marketing briefs and produces channel-specific content aligned with brand guidelines.
Additional updates include Firefly Services APIs to automate workflows and add features like video reframing, and a Content Authenticity API (in beta) to embed verifiable credentials in digital content. Businesses can also use Firefly Custom Models to train AI on their brand assets for consistent marketing visuals.
Firefly Foundry will allow companies to build proprietary generative AI models customised to their brand IP. These can be trained on existing assets across image, video, audio, vector, and 3D formats, helping teams accelerate campaign and content delivery.
GenStudio for Performance Marketing now also enables teams to activate and optimise ad campaigns across multiple platforms. Current and upcoming integrations include:
- Amazon Ads: Direct activation of display ads (Generally available)
- Innovid: Campaign activation and performance measurement (Beta)
- Google: Video ad activation via Google Campaign Manager 360 (Coming soon in beta)
- LinkedIn: Export and optimise creative assets with performance data (Generally available)
- TikTok: Create and activate image and video ads with in-platform insights (Beta)
As the company records, 99% of Fortune 100 companies have used AI in an Adobe app, and nearly 90% of the top 50 enterprise accounts have adopted one or more of its AI-first products, including GenStudio for Performance Marketing and Firefly Services.
Brands such as Coca-Cola, Dentsu, Estée Lauder, PepsiCo, IBM, and the NFL are among those using Adobe’s AI-powered tools to speed up campaign launches and boost creative output.