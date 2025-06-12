Adobe launches Express for ads to streamline small business advertising across platforms

Adobe has launched Adobe Express for ads, a new solution aimed at helping small businesses create high-performing advertisements quickly and efficiently for major social platforms, including Google, LinkedIn, Meta, and TikTok, with support for Amazon Ads on the way.
The tool is integrated within Adobe Express and features a suite of tools designed to ease the ad creation process. These include platform-specific templates, AI-powered design capabilities, and newly introduced “social safe zones” built-in layout guides that ensure creative elements align with advertising specifications across Stories, Reels, and video ads.
Adobe says the feature set is intended to reduce the complexity often faced by smaller businesses trying to navigate diverse advertising requirements. “Landing a great ad can be long and arduous,” the company stated, noting that Adobe Express connects “the dots in one convenient app.”
The company cited Nielsen data suggesting that creative quality contributes to 50% of advertising ROI, a figure Adobe hopes to support through access to templates, AI tools such as Firefly, and integrations with core design applications like Photoshop and Illustrator. New AI capabilities, such as Clip Maker and Generate Video, further expand Adobe Express’ video editing potential for small businesses.
The new offering also includes publishing and analytics features. Through integrated workflows, users can directly export campaigns to platforms like Google Ads and LinkedIn Ads, and access pre-configured formats such as Google Performance Max templates and TikTok video integrations via the TikTok Symphony Assistant.
Adobe is also working with Amazon to support compliant ad creation and publication, a feature expected in the near future.
To support performance tracking, Adobe has introduced add-ons from Metricool and Bitly. These provide real-time performance insights, top-performing hashtags, and competitive analysis, as well as tools for QR code and link tracking to help refine campaigns.
The solution is available free within Adobe Express, with more features expected in future updates.