Adobe introduces AI tools and models across Creative Cloud

At the Adobe MAX 2025 conference, Adobe announced an expansion of AI features across its Creative Cloud suite, introducing new AI models and tools in Photoshop, Lightroom, Premiere, and Illustrator. The company said the updates are designed to give creative professionals more precision, speed, and control in their workflows.
Deepa Subramaniam, Vice President of product marketing for creative professionals at Adobe, said, “We’re delivering several groundbreaking AI tools and models into creative professionals’ go-to apps, so they can harness the tremendous economic and creative opportunities presented by the rising global demand for creative content. With AI that gives creative professionals more power, precision and control - and time-savings - Creative Cloud is truly the creative professional’s best friend.”
Among the new tools is the AI Assistant, now available in Photoshop on the web and in Adobe Express and Firefly. The conversational assistant allows users to chat with the AI, issue creative instructions, receive personalised recommendations, and access step-by-step tutorials, all while switching easily between manual controls and automated suggestions.
The company also introduced Generative Fill powered by partner models such as Google Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, Black Forest Labs’ FLUX.1 Kontext, and Firefly Image Models. The tool enables creators to edit or modify content using simple prompts while maintaining image coherence.
Generative Upscale, developed in collaboration with Topaz Labs, allows users to increase image resolution up to 4K with realistic detail.
Other updates include Harmonize in Photoshop for blending people or objects into new scenes, and AI Object Mask in Premiere, which automatically identifies and isolates subjects in video frames for faster editing.
Lightroom users can now test Assisted Culling in public beta, a feature that helps photographers sort through large collections by focus, sharpness, and composition.
It also announced over 100 innovations and performance upgrades across Creative Cloud apps.
The company unveiled Firefly Image Model 5 (public beta). It powers new tools that let users describe edits in natural language or make complex compositional changes while maintaining visual consistency.
Most new features, including Photoshop’s Generative Fill, Upscale, and Harmonize, are available today, while several others - such as AI Object Mask and Assisted Culling - remain in public beta. Firefly Image Model 5 is in public beta, and Firefly Custom Models will roll out to early users next month.
The company said Creative Cloud Pro and Firefly plan subscribers can access unlimited image and video generations with Firefly and partner models until December 1.