Adobe’s Q4 revenue climbs 10% to $6.19 billion

Adobe reported record fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results, driven by increased uptake of its artificial intelligence-powered creative and enterprise solutions. The company’s earnings and guidance exceeded market expectations, prompting shares to rise around 1% in early post-market trading.
For the quarter ended 28 November, Adobe posted adjusted earnings per share of $5.50, above the consensus estimate of $5.40. GAAP EPS came in at $4.45, compared with expectations of $4.28. Quarterly revenue rose 10% year-on-year to $6.19 billion, surpassing analysts’ estimates of $6.11 billion.
Subscription revenue contributed $5.99 billion, digital experience revenue totalled $1.52 billion, and product revenue was $74 million. Remaining performance obligations increased 13% to $22.52 billion, higher than the projected $22.28 billion.
For fiscal 2026, Adobe expects revenue between $25.9 billion and $26.1 billion, above consensus forecasts. First-quarter revenue is projected at $6.25–$6.3 billion, with adjusted EPS expected between $5.85 and $5.90.
“Adobe's record FY2025 results reflect our growing importance in the global AI ecosystem and the rapid adoption of our AI-driven tools,” CEO Shantanu Narayen said. “By advancing our innovative generative and agentic platforms and expanding our customer base, we are excited to target double-digit ARR growth in FY2026.”