Adobe rolls out AI agents to streamline marketing support & insights

Adobe has introduced new advancements in its agentic AI tools, including the launch of a Product Support Agent and the general availability of Data Insights Agent. These tools are designed to improve troubleshooting and insight generation within Adobe Experience Platform applications.
The Product Support Agent, a newly developed AI assistant, offers marketers and customer experience professionals an interactive method to diagnose and resolve issues within their marketing workflows. The company said the tool helps address operational bottlenecks that often distract teams from strategic initiatives. The agent assists by providing real-time guidance, facilitating support case creation, and enabling ongoing case management within the AI Assistant conversational interface.
When a user initiates a request for help, the Product Support Agent collects relevant data, such as logs, metadata, and session information, to pre-fill a support ticket. Users can review the information before submission, ensuring accurate and comprehensive support requests. The tool also categorises, prioritises, and gathers context for tickets, allowing support teams to begin resolution processes without delay.
The interface further allows users to check ticket statuses in real time and will soon offer proactive alerts when case statuses are updated. The compnay said these features aim to reduce the need for follow-ups and improve communication around support issues.
Alongside the new support capabilities, the company also confirmed the general availability of its Data Insights Agent. This marks the first deployment based on the Adobe Experience Platform Agent Orchestrator, which enables businesses to coordinate purpose-built AI agents across Adobe and third-party environments.
Data Insights Agent allows users to query data through natural language and automatically generate visual reports. For example, users can ask, “What channels drove the most conversions last week?” and receive a visual output in Adobe’s Analysis Workspace. In addition to creating visualisations from scratch, users can also edit existing reports and develop iterative analyses.
“Adobe’s Data Insights Agent will be a major unlock for our organisation, shortening the time it takes to find and deliver actionable insights,” said Lokesh Alluri, digital and marketing analytics manager at Lenovo. “By streamlining time-intensive workflows, from reporting to forecasting, we can ensure that every stakeholder has timely data to drive initiatives that enhance customer satisfaction.”