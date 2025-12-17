Adobe adds targeted video editing and upscaling in Firefly

Adobe has added several new video and image features to its Firefly generative AI platform, expanding tools for video editing, upscaling and creative assembly.
The updates include new video editing controls that allow users to make targeted changes within an existing clip instead of regenerating the entire video. These controls support precise edits such as removing objects, changing backgrounds or adjusting visual elements, as well as new options to guide camera motion using reference footage.
It has also added video upscaling capabilities to Firefly Boards through a partnership with Topaz Astra. The feature allows users to enhance and restore footage, including scaling videos to 1080p or 4K, while continuing other tasks within the platform.
In addition, the software has launched the public beta of the Firefly video editor, a browser-based editing environment designed to assemble generative clips, music, visuals and user-owned footage into finished videos. The editor supports both timeline-based editing and text-based editing for spoken content.
Firefly has also expanded its range of supported image models. The platform now includes access to FLUX.2 from Black Forest Labs, which supports photorealistic image generation, advanced text rendering and multiple reference images across its several tools.
The updates are said to be aimed at giving users more choice and control over generative workflows.