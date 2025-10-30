Adobe partners with YouTube to roll out Shorts creation tools in Premiere mobile

At Adobe MAX 2025, Adobe and YouTube announced a partnership aimed at helping creators produce and share short-form videos more easily. The collaboration integrates YouTube Shorts directly into Adobe Premiere’s mobile app through a new feature called ‘Create for YouTube Shorts’, which is expected to launch soon.
The new space within Premiere mobile will allow users to edit, design, and publish YouTube Shorts directly from the app. Creators will also be able to use and share templates, apply effects, and add transitions, giving them tools to produce short videos suited for trends and audience engagement.
Speaking of the feature launch, Ely Greenfield, chief technology officer and senior vice president, digital media, Adobe, said, “We’re excited to partner with YouTube to give creators the power to produce, share, and grow on the world’s biggest stage, YouTube. YouTube Shorts has become the ultimate launchpad for creators and bringing Adobe Premiere mobile’s pro-grade video editing tools to millions of YouTube creators helps them make amazing content and reach new audiences.”
Scott Silver, vice president of engineering at YouTube, added, "Our goal at YouTube is to meet creators where they are and give everyone the tools they need to make storytelling easier and connect with their audiences. This partnership with Adobe to integrate YouTube Shorts into Premiere mobile will give creators even more choice and access to more editing features to produce content the way they want, unlocking new ways for them to connect with their viewers and reach new audiences globally."
The new feature will be accessible from within YouTube by tapping an ‘Edit in Adobe Premiere’ icon on Shorts.
The company said the integration aims to simplify short-form video production while providing professional-level tools to creators globally.