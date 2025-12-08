Adsgrove Digital announces Aanchal Kapoor as CEO

Adsgrove Digital has appointed Aanchal Kapoor as its Chief Executive Officer, marking a leadership change at the marketing agency. Kapoor will work alongside founder Rajkumar Singh, formerly Vice President at ANS Commerce, and will oversee the agency’s branding and performance operations.
Kapoor has more than a decade of experience across GroupM, Madison, OMD and Xposure Media, and has worked on accounts including LG, Shell, Bose, Duracell, Honda, ETS and Dawaat in various integrated marketing roles.
Her appointment comes as the agency sharpens its focus on what it terms a combined branding-and-performance approach. Kapoor said the aim was to emphasise efficiency and measurable outcomes, adding, “Each penny needs to be counted, and we’re making it count.” She described the agency’s direction as an effort to balance creative development with data-led decision-making.
Adsgrove Digital has outlined areas it intends to prioritise under the new structure, including branding, performance marketing, automation, analytics, and search and social-led optimisation. The agency said these functions are being aligned to create more integrated workflows across its services.
The leadership change reflects broader shifts in the marketing sector, where agencies are increasingly positioning branding and performance as interconnected rather than standalone functions. Kapoor’s appointment indicates a continuation of this trend as agencies respond to technology-driven changes in consumer behaviour and campaign measurement.