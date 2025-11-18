ad:tech HONOURS to return in 2026 with expanded award categories

After its debut edition earlier this year, ad:tech HONOURS will return in 2026 with an expanded set of award categories recognising technology-led work in India’s advertising and marketing sector. The event is being organised in partnership with the International Advertising Association (IAA) - India Chapter.
For 2026, the awards ceremony will take place on Day 1 of ad:tech New Delhi, a shift aimed at giving the winning work greater visibility during the event.
The next edition expands the framework from 10 to 22 categories, covering areas such as MarTech, AdTech, content ecosystems, commerce, platform innovation, creator work, and AI-driven performance marketing. Organisers said the broader structure is intended to include contributions from brands, agencies, platforms, publishers, creators and technology partners.
Jaswant Singh, Country Head, ad:tech India, said, “Expanding the awards from 10 to 22 categories reflects how rapidly new-age platforms, tools, and solutions are redefining modern marketing. HONOURS 2026 captures this evolution - acknowledging innovation that drives real business impact for marketers.”
The awards aim to assess the impact of technology, strategy and measurable business results, and recognise contributions across marketing, adtech, martech, publishing, creator ecosystems and innovation.
Abhishek Karnani, President, IAA India Chapter, added, “The partnership between ad:tech and IAA continues to be rooted in our shared commitment to elevating India’s marketing ecosystem. As we step into the second edition of HONOURS, we are proud to strengthen this platform that champions innovation, collaboration, and long-term industry growth.”