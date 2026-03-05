Ad:tech HONOURS Awards 2026 announces Ajay Kakar as Jury Chair

The organisers of the ad:tech HONOURS Awards 2026 have announced the jury panel for the second edition of the awards, with Ajay Kakar, Head of Corporate Branding at Adani Group, appointed as Jury Chair.
The awards, organised in partnership with the International Advertising Association, recognise technology-driven innovation in advertising and marketing.
The jury panel includes leaders from brands, agencies and technology platforms.
Members of the panel include:
- Amaresh Godbole, CEO, Digital Technology Business, Publicis Groupe
- Bishwajeet S, Head of Marketing & PR (CMO), Volkswagen India
- Carol Goyal, Executive Director, Rediffusion & CEO, Aesthetic Intelligence Lab
- Kushal Sanghvi, Director, Komerz
- Lara Balsara, Executive Director, Madison World
- Rana Barua, Group CEO Havas India, SEA & North Asia
- Deepak Oram, Senior Vice President, Growth Marketing & Martech
- Priyanka Khaneja Gandhi, Head Marketing & Creative Solutions, Amazon Ads India
The awards focus on recognising the use of technology, platforms and tools in marketing and advertising, including areas such as artificial intelligence, data, content ecosystems, automation and martech integration.
The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony scheduled for March 17, 2026.