The Advertising Club elects Dheeraj Sinha as President

The Advertising Club has elected Dheeraj Sinha, CEO of FCB India & South Asia, as its President for the fiscal year 2025-26. The announcement was made at the club’s 71st Annual General Meeting held in Mumbai on Monday.
On his appointment, Sinha said, “It is an honour to lead The Advertising Club, an institution that represents the collective ambition of our industry. What makes this moment special is the inclusivity and diversity of the committee we have formed, from agency stalwarts to new-age marketers and media platform leaders. Together, we will foster dialogue, build capability, and create opportunities that will strengthen our industry and prepare it for the future.”
The newly elected committee includes representatives from creative agencies, media networks, digital platforms, and emerging marketing firms. The mix of established and younger leaders is expected to shape the club’s agenda in the coming term.
Rana Barua will continue as a member of the managing committee as the immediate past president for the ensuing year.
The following members were elected as the Office Bearers of The Advertising Club for 2025-2026
- Dheeraj Sinha - President
- Amitesh Rao - Vice President
- Punitha Arumugam - Secretary
- Sonia Huria - Jt. Secretary
- Pradeep Dwivedi - Treasurer
Managing committee
- Satya Raghavan
- Jitender Dabas
- Darshana Shah
- Ajay Kakar
- Mitrajit Bhattacharya
- Aparna Bhawal
- Avinash Kaul
The co-opted industry professionals
- Neha Markanda
- Sagnik Ghosh
- Mansha Tandon
Special Invitees
- Anurita Chopra
- Ajay Chandwani
- Lulu Raghavan
- Rajesh Sharma
- Amardeep Singh
- Subramanyeswar S.
- Saket Jha Saurabh
- Gautam Reghunath
- Amogh Dusad
- Ashit Kukian