Advertising Club Madras names Surej Salim as President

The Advertising Club Madras has announced the election of Digitally Inspired Media, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Digitally Inspired Media, as its 46th president for 2025–26. The announcement was made at the Club’s Annual General Meeting held on 24 October.
Salim, who previously served as secretary of the Club, has worked in advertising and marketing for nearly two decades. He succeeds S. Balasubramanian of Dinamalar, who will continue as ex officio member of the executive committee.
The meeting began with a tribute to the late Piyush Pandey, one of India’s most recognised advertising leaders. Members observed a minute’s silence and distributed black ribbons as a mark of respect.
“It’s an honour to lead a legacy institution like the Advertising Club of Madras, which has been the heartbeat of the advertising and marketing community for nearly seven decades,” Salim said. “My vision is to strengthen our community, celebrate creativity, and create more opportunities for learning and collaboration.”
Kavitha Srinivasan, who was elected secretary for the new term, said the Club aims to organise events, discussions and networking opportunities for professionals across the sector.