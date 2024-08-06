Help advertising veteran Bhushan Kummar beat motor neuron disease

Bhushan Kummar, CEO of Creative Monk and a stalwart of the advertising industry, is seeking monetary assistance for his medical treatment. Diagnosed with motor neuron disease, a debilitating condition affecting the neurons and nerves that control voluntary muscles, Kummar's family has initiated a fundraiser to support his healthcare expenses. You can contribute to the fundraiser by clicking the link below.
Your contributions to the fundraiser will aid in covering his treatment costs and provide much-needed support to his family. Let's come together to help a visionary in the advertising industry continue his fight against this disease.
Here's the link to the fundraiser.
Bhushan Kummar's illustrious career in advertising began at Lowe, formerly known as Lintas. His next move was to Ambience, where he managed prominent brands such as Marico's Parachute Oil and its variants, TVS motorcycles, and Good Knight mosquito repellent. This period marked a significant milestone in his career, fostering his instinct for nurturing and growing brands.
At Mudra, Bhushan served as the creative head for Big Bazaar, playing a pivotal role in transforming it from a single-store outlet to a category-leading retail player. His tenure at Interface as the Senior Creative Director saw him leading the creative efforts for Mahindra.
In 2012, Bhushan founded the digital agency Bread, Butter and Jam, followed by the establishment of Creative Monk in 2014, where he has served as CEO ever since.