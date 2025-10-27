Adyasha Roy Tomar joins Kult as Head of Creative & Brand Communications

Adyasha Roy Tomar has joined Kult as Head of Creative and Brand Communications.
Prior to this, Tomar was Creative Director at McCann Worldgroup, where she worked for nearly two years. Over the course of her career, she has held leadership roles at several agencies including L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, Ogilvy, Wunderman Thompson, and The Glitch.
At L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, she served as Creative Director and earlier as Associate Creative Director, leading campaigns and overseeing creative strategy. Her tenure at Ogilvy spanned more than three years, where she worked across multiple brands as Copy Supervisor and later Creative Supervisor.
Tomar has also worked with The Glitch as Associate Group Head for Brand Strategy and as Brand Strategy Manager, contributing to campaigns for brands such as Lay’s, Tropicana, Fabindia, and VLCC.
She began her career as a trainee copywriter at McCann and has experience across both traditional and digital communication roles.
At Kult, Tomar will lead creative and brand communication initiatives, bringing over a decade of experience in advertising and strategy.