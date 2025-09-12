AFC Furniture Solutions unveils refreshed brand identity to align with evolving workplace needs

AFC Furniture Solutions has introduced a new brand identity under the philosophy ‘All For Change’, reflecting the shifts underway in how offices are designed and experienced in India. The move comes as organisations increasingly move away from traditional cubicle-led layouts to collaborative and flexible ecosystems that prioritise employee well-being and adaptability.
The company stated that the rebrand is intended to reposition AFC from being seen solely as a furniture manufacturer to being recognised as a partner in shaping modern work environments. The refreshed identity underscores the company’s focus on designing spaces that foster creativity, collaboration, and inclusivity, aligning with the needs of organisations navigating hybrid and evolving workplace models.
According to AFC, the change is not limited to a visual overhaul but represents a larger strategic shift. The company has outlined its commitment to designing ergonomic, future-ready environments that integrate functionality with employee experience. A campaign film released alongside the rebrand seeks to capture this transformation, highlighting how design, technology, and human-centric thinking are being combined to redefine workspaces.
Sustainability is positioned as a central pillar of this renewed vision. AFC has pointed to initiatives such as responsible sourcing of raw materials, eco-conscious manufacturing practices, and an emphasis on durability as examples of how responsibility is being embedded in its operations. The company also continues to expand its portfolio of human-centric solutions, including ergonomic chairs, sit-stand desks, collaborative pods, and biophilic design elements that bring natural influences into office spaces.
Since its inception in 2008, AFC Furniture Solutions has established itself as one of India’s prominent modular and ergonomic furniture providers. Its 2.5 lakh sq. ft. manufacturing facility produces over 18,000 workstations and chairs each month. Over the years, it has built a client base that includes organisations such as Air India, PepsiCo, Nestlé, Maruti, and TCS. A key milestone in its journey was the 2022 acquisition of Wipro’s furniture division, which broadened its modular offerings and expanded its reach across industries and geographies.
Industry trends suggest that workplaces are increasingly being designed as ecosystems rather than as individual workstations. Flexibility, collaboration, and wellness have emerged as priorities as companies adapt to hybrid working models. AFC’s rebrand, the company said, is an attempt to align with this shift while positioning itself at the intersection of scale, sustainability, and design innovation.
With its refreshed identity, AFC Furniture Solutions has indicated its ambition to play a role in shaping India’s workplace evolution. As work continues to straddle physical and digital spaces, the company’s emphasis on culture, connection, and collaboration reflects broader changes in the way offices are being imagined.