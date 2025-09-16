Affinity acquires French startup Affilizz

Adtech company Affinity has acquired Affilizz, a French startup that helps media publishers generate revenue through product recommendations.
As part of the deal, the startup’s technology will be integrated into the company's affiliate platform, NucleusLinks. The integration aims to streamline the company's operations and expand the platform’s reach across global markets.
The startup team, based in Lille and Paris, will join the company’s platform and contribute to the development of its affiliate suite. Their tools will also be made available to the company’s international client base, which includes companies such as Microsoft, Vox Media, and Ziff Davis.
Speaking on the development, Cornelius Frey, CEO, NucleusLinks, said, "The Affilizz team has built an unrivalled technology. We have been keeping an eye out for all the good work done by the team, and their inventions for the past year and are excited to help them now bring their work to a global client base. The team around brothers Vincent and Florent Alzieu is tenacious, creative, inventive and hungry for success, making them a very good fit with Affinity’s 500+ team members around the world.”
Florent Alzieu and Vincent Alzieu, co-founders of Affilizz, added, “We’re proud to see a project born in France and now taking on an international dimension alongside Affinity. Our entire team is joining this new chapter with excitement. With a single click, our widgets turn an article into an incredible shopping experience, while our unified dashboard gives publishers a clear view of their performance. Together with NucleusLinks’ bid-per-click technology, our revenues are bound to accelerate and by collaborating with Affinity, we are confident that we can now scale this unique combination worldwide.”
The acquisition comes as publishers face declining traffic from search engines, pushing them to explore new ways of boosting affiliate revenues and improving audience engagement.