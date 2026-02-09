Agami Realty names Sunil Gavaskar as brand ambassador

Agami Realty has appointed former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar as its brand ambassador.
The Mumbai-based real estate firm said the association reflects shared values between the brand and Gavaskar. The collaboration will feature Gavaskar representing the brand across its communications.
Speaking about his association with the brand, Sunil Gavaskar said, “I am honoured to represent Agami Realty, a brand whose values and ethos deeply resonate with my own. Our shared emphasis on integrity, trust and discipline, both on and off the field, makes this association feel deeply personal. I am delighted by the brand’s focus on preserving legacy and paying homage to the cultural emblems that constitute the inimitable fabric of Mumbai. I am certain that together, we will continue to build on these values and write the next chapter of Mumbai’s history.”
Commenting on the appointment, Prashant Khandelwal, Joint Managing Director of CREDAI MCHI, and CEO of Agami Realty, said, “For a luxury real estate buyer, particularly for UHNI and mature investors, trust precedes design. As a brand, associating with an icon like Sunil Gavaskar reflects our commitment to investing in legacy-driven projects. In addition to elevating our brand’s trust within the luxury segment, it offers our buyers strong reassurance when making high-value purchase decisions. The integrity, discipline and credibility shared by Gavaskar and Agami Realty reinforce to our audience that we are an integral part of shaping Mumbai’s legacy and that we are here to stay.
The appointment is part of a broader positioning strategy focused on long-term brand values. The association with Gavaskar will be reflected in its future projects and launches.