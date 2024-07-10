aha elevates Rakesh CK as EVP and Head of SVOD and Marketing

Rakesh CK has announced his elevation to Senior Vice President of SVOD & Marketing at aha, transitioning from his previous role as Senior Vice President and Head of SVOD & Business Strategy, via a LinkedIn update.
With over a decade of experience, he has held key roles such as VP & Business Director for Mirchi, overseeing operations in West Bengal, UP-Bihar, and Northeast India, and serving as Business Head for AP and Telangana. His leadership also extended to roles as Asst. Vice President & Sales Head, driving strategic initiatives and revenue growth in competitive landscapes.
Prior to this, he contributed as Sr. Manager & Head of Voice Sales at Airtel Business in Karnataka, achieving dominance in enterprise solutions. His career trajectory includes stints at GE Capital and Standard Chartered Bank, where he honed his expertise in financial services and customer relationship management.