AI saturation fuels demand for individuality: Report

Backslash, the cultural intelligence unit of Omnicom Advertising, has released its 2026 Edges report outlining six global cultural shifts it says are expected to shape the coming year.
The annual report identifies long-term changes in culture and consumer behaviour. This year’s findings centre on what it describes as a search for ‘Proof of Human,’ as audiences increasingly distinguish between synthetic and human-made content amid the rise of AI.
Commenting on the report, Cecelia Girr, Director of Cultural Strategy, Backslash, and co-author of the report, said, “We’re entering a moment where output is cheap, but meaning is not. Technology can do more than ever before. The harder question is whether we want it to. In this next chapter, humanity itself becomes the differentiator.”
The report outlines six themes for 2026:
Dark mode: As algorithms shape mainstream taste, people are moving toward private communities and individual forms of expression.
Digital friction: After years of prioritising seamless technology, there is growing interest in tools that build in limits and boundaries.
Discomfort zone: In highly optimised environments, struggle and risk are being reconsidered as meaningful experiences.
Awakened world: Consumers are seeking experiences that promote awareness and deeper engagement rather than passive consumption.
Modern civility: As social norms shift, there is renewed interest in shared codes of conduct and mutual respect.
Archive authority: Questions are emerging about who controls digital records and how online histories are preserved or erased.