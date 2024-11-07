AICPDF slams quick commerce for promoting near-expiry goods

The All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) has raised significant concerns about the growing practice of FMCG companies offloading near-expiry and non-movable products through quick-commerce platforms. These goods, often marketed with hefty discounts, could pose health risks to consumers, especially in the case of food and consumables, the industry body warns.
AICPDF, which represents FMCG distributors across India, has pointed out that the lack of transparency and clear labelling makes it difficult for consumers to distinguish between safe and potentially harmful products. In a recent statement, the federation appealed to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, urging action against the increasing trend of quick-commerce and e-commerce platforms becoming dumping grounds for near-expiry items.
The federation argues that this practice is not only undermining small and medium-sized retail businesses but also endangering consumer health. “We are witnessing an alarming trend where manufacturing companies are flooding the market with near-expiry and non-movable stocks, leveraging consumers with substantial discounts to push these products,” AICPDF stated.
The rapid influx of discounted products, often nearing their expiration dates, creates an uneven market, putting traditional retailers at a severe disadvantage. AICPDF added that this scenario is exacerbating the economic challenges faced by small kirana stores.
In a broader critique, AICPDF also lodged a formal complaint with the Competition Commission of India, accusing quick-commerce platforms such as Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart of engaging in predatory pricing practices. According to AICPDF, the rise of quick commerce, compounded by the economic slowdown, has led to the closure of an estimated two lakh kirana stores in the past year.
This situation highlights a growing concern about the unchecked growth of quick-commerce, which, while benefiting consumers with instant deliveries, is seen as contributing to an unfair market environment and potential risks to public health.