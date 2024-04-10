Airtel’s Archana Agarwal moves on

Archana Agarwal, Airtel's Vice President of Media, has moved on after serving for a decade. She bid farewell through a LinkedIn post, writing, "As I close this chapter and embark on the next step of my career, I am filled with a sense of excitement and anticipation for what the future holds. While it's bittersweet to say goodbye, I am grateful for the invaluable lessons learned. Here's to the next chapter, filled with endless possibilities and new adventures!"
With over twenty years of experience in both digital and traditional media marketing, Agarwal has a distinguished career working with brands such as P&G, Unilever, and Coca-Cola.
Starting as an assistant media director at McCann Erickson India, she has held roles at WPP, P&G, and The Indian Society of Advertisers before joining Airtel in 2013.
During her tenure at Airtel, Agarwal enhanced the media product. Notably, she played a role in the launch of 5G in India, incorporating tech solutions like the Ultimate Fan concept, where fans engage with cricket experts during IPL matches.