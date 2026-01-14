Airtel appoints Shreyas Mehrotra as CMO and Head of Digital Sales for Airtel Business

Bharti Airtel has appointed Shreyas Mehrotra as Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Digital Sales for Airtel Business.
The appointment was reflected on his LinkedIn account.
Mehrotra has been with Airtel for nearly a decade. Before his appointment to the new role, he served as Marketing Head for Airtel Business. He earlier led the Airtel Black category between December 2020 and August 2022, where he worked on convergence offerings across mobility, broadband and direct-to-home services.
Prior to joining Airtel, Mehrotra held senior marketing roles at Tata Teleservices, where he was Head of Brand Marketing for the consumer business, overseeing brands including Tata DoCoMo and Tata Photon. He also worked at Ola, leading marketing for TaxiForSure, and earlier headed brand marketing for the same unit.
His earlier career includes roles at Marico, where he worked across brand management and innovation for the Parachute portfolio, and sales leadership positions in Rajasthan. Mehrotra began his professional career at Cognizant Technology Solutions as a programmer analyst.