Ajay Singh elevated to Business and Marketing Head at HRX

HRX, an Indian homegrown fitness brand founded by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment, has announced the elevation of Ajay Singh to the position of Business and Marketing Head. In his new role, Singh will play a pivotal part in steering HRX towards new heights of success and innovation.
With a track record and extensive experience in the industry, Singh has been a valuable asset to HRX. His strategic vision and leadership skills have consistently contributed to the brand's growth and market presence. He has been instrumental in conceptualising the expansion of the brand by doing like-minded collaborations such as HRX by EATFIT, HRX Café, HRX Gyms with Cult.fit and more.
Speaking on this development, Afsar Zaidi, Co-Founder and CEO at HRX, expressed their confidence in Ajay's ability to drive the brand's objectives forward. "Ajay's dedication, passion, and in-depth understanding of the industry make him the perfect fit for the role of Business Head. We are confident that with Ajay, HRX will continue to thrive and set new benchmarks in the world of Fitness."
Ajay Singh, shared his enthusiasm for the evolved responsibility. "I am honoured and excited to lead HRX in its journey to inspire and empower individuals to lead active and fulfilling lives. We have an incredible team, and together, we look forward to achieving new milestones and strengthening HRX's position as one of biggest fitness brands of the country."